There have long been speculations regarding whether or not Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will remarry

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are not expected to remarry following the Duchess of York’s skin cancer diagnosis, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the GB News, royal expert Victoria Arbiter also warned that Andrew and Sarah's remarriage will 'complicate' their relationship.

Victoria Arbiter said, “There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry.

“But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”



She went on saying: “Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents have always shown immense loyalty towards each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is, the royal expert continued.

Victoria Arbiter's remarks came days after Sarah Ferguson revealed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.







