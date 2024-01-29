Ethan Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay slams Ariana Grande over her new song ‘Yes, And?’

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?’

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, from whom he has filed for divorce, reacted to his new girlfriend, Ariana Grande’s latest track, Yes, And?



The song seems to be a diss song at critics who bashed the singer for romancing Slater, who ended his marriage with Jay days after the news emerged, right after her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

One of the lyrics in the alleged diss track, which convinces her critics that it is a reaction to the bashing she received, is “Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?”

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts

The song has created a fuss with sources close to Jay ripped the singer for her “lack of remorse” as “utterly disrespectful,” saying, “Ariana is dating a man who is still married.”

“She is flaunting her relationship with a married man who has a one-year-old child at home, with his wife. Ariana has destroyed a marriage and she does not seem to care,” they added to Heat Magazine.

“She created art that basically says, ‘F**k you, I don’t care what I did because I am happy,’” the tipster added.

However, a source close to Grande insists that the song is not a diss track, claiming that the timing of the song release was a co-incidence.

Grande “does not address anyone specifically or any one specific instance,” they said.