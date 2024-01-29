 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay slams Ariana Grande over her new song ‘Yes, And?’

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 29, 2024

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?’
Ethan Slater’s estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?’

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife, Lilly Jay, from whom he has filed for divorce, reacted to his new girlfriend, Ariana Grande’s latest track, Yes, And?

The song seems to be a diss song at critics who bashed the singer for romancing Slater, who ended his marriage with Jay days after the news emerged, right after her divorce from Dalton Gomez.

One of the lyrics in the alleged diss track, which convinces her critics that it is a reaction to the bashing she received, is “Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts

The song has created a fuss with sources close to Jay ripped the singer for her “lack of remorse” as “utterly disrespectful,” saying, “Ariana is dating a man who is still married.”

“She is flaunting her relationship with a married man who has a one-year-old child at home, with his wife. Ariana has destroyed a marriage and she does not seem to care,” they added to Heat Magazine.

“She created art that basically says, ‘F**k you, I don’t care what I did because I am happy,’” the tipster added.

However, a source close to Grande insists that the song is not a diss track, claiming that the timing of the song release was a co-incidence.

Grande “does not address anyone specifically or any one specific instance,” they said.

Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare video
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break'
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism