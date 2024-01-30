 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has just been warned about getting caught in Russia and China’s propaganda ploy

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda

Prince Harry is currently being put on blast for ‘getting caught’ in Russia and China’s propaganda.

All of this has been issued by opinion contributor Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet.

They weighed in on everything during a candid piece for The Hill, and in it, the expert wrote, “Harry and Meghan’s attention-seeking behavior was bad enough in the waning years of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s lives.”

“They were well into their 90s, and increasingly in ill health. But now it is far worse, given how rapidly an ideological global war is overtaking the globe,” they also added.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go wild after Kate become Queen

All in all, it’s apparent that “Harry and Meghan are incapable of reading the room at a geostrategic level.”

Not to mention, “Devoid of much-needed Whitehall guidance,” because “they are foolishly playing into the propaganda hands of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.”

“Simply put, it is time for Harry and Meghan to be formally stripped of their royal titles by an act of the British Parliament,” before concluding they added.

