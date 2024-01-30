Royal expert Richard Eden has dubbed the latest move a “New blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle"

Meghan Markle faces major blow amid reports of Hollywood 'dream role'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly dealt a major blow at their production company amid claims the Duchess of Sussex had been 'offered a dream role' in a huge TV deal with legal drama Suits spin-off series, Suits: Los Angeles.



According to a report by Daily Mail, per Daily Express UK, Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell production boss Bennett Levine has stepped down from his major role.

Bennett joined Archewell as a coordinator for the company in 2021 and was later promoted to manager in 2022, the publication reported.

He is said to have stepped down from his role earlier this month and confirmed the job change on social media.

Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “New blow to #PrinceHarry and #Meghan as manager quits their TV and film production company.”

The fresh blow for Meghan and Harry has been disclosed days after reports Archie and Lilibet doting mother has been 'offered a dream role' in a huge TV deal.

Meghan is in a 'commanding position', and the official announcement would be made next month, the report had further claimed.