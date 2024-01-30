 
Will Kate Middleton attend mom Carole's 69th birthday this week?

Kate Middleton has returned home from hospital and the Princess of Wales is currently recuperating there

Will Kate Middleton attend mom Carole's 69th birthday this week?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has left hospital and returned home after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress" at home.

Kate's mother Carole Middleton is set to celebrate 69th birthday on Wednesday as she recuperates at home.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic excited as Kate Middleton, King Charles leave hospital

The future queen was treated at a private London hospital nearly for two weeks and returned home on Monday.

Now, the GB News has claimed that Kate may not miss the birthday of her mother.

The publication reported although Carole may visit the Princess of Wales on Wednesday, it is unlikely that Kate will be attending any big birthday plans like in previous years.

Also Read: Prince William honours Kate Middleton as she returns home

Earlier, there were claims that as Kate was recovering from surgery at hospital, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton were expected to be at her home to care their grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

