 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

King Charles left hospital on Monday evening after enlarged prostate surgery last week

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Queen Camilla shares first statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

Queen Camilla has shared her first statement after King Charles returned home from hospital after enlarged prostate surgery last week.

The palace shared Queen Camilla’s message on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, as she welcomed authors, illustrators and binders involved in creating special miniature books in celebration of the centenary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House at Windsor Castle.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost

The Queen’s message reads: “These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”

She continued, “I am delighted and grateful that, thanks to the kindness of some of today’s brilliant authors and binders, we are now able to add a snapshot of literature in the 2020s to the Dolls’ House library.”

Meanwhile, the Queen has also contributed her own handwritten book, in the form of a foreword, to the special new miniature collection being added to Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House in its centenary year.

Also Read: King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time

This was Queen Camilla’s first public message after King Charles returned home on Monday evening.

King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery video
King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'