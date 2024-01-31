Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

King Charles left hospital on Monday evening after enlarged prostate surgery last week

Queen Camilla shares first statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

Queen Camilla has shared her first statement after King Charles returned home from hospital after enlarged prostate surgery last week.



The palace shared Queen Camilla’s message on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, as she welcomed authors, illustrators and binders involved in creating special miniature books in celebration of the centenary of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s message reads: “These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”

She continued, “I am delighted and grateful that, thanks to the kindness of some of today’s brilliant authors and binders, we are now able to add a snapshot of literature in the 2020s to the Dolls’ House library.”

Meanwhile, the Queen has also contributed her own handwritten book, in the form of a foreword, to the special new miniature collection being added to Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House in its centenary year.

This was Queen Camilla’s first public message after King Charles returned home on Monday evening.