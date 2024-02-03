 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming

King Charles has just been warned about a ‘serious’ incoming threat that ‘no one saw coming’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 03, 2024

King Charles is facing ‘a serious test that no one saw coming
King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming

The desperate times King Charles’ monarchy is going through since the multiple hospitalizations in Buckingham Palace have left experts worried. 

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she touched on the Firm’s current troubles, now that King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are no longer working.

The author even brought in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into the conversation, and said, “In another universe, where some savvy private secretary had intervened all those years ago, the duke and duchess would be right now poised to take on the full mantle and to fully step up.”

Read More: Harry, Meghan land in another controversy: ‘Slap in the face to King Charles

“Instead the choices that the royal family and courtiers made back then on the eve of the pandemic have boomeranged,” she added.

With all of that in hindsight it's apparent now that, “The House of Windsor is about to face a serious test that no one saw coming and the shorthanded Palace would do well to look in a mirror if they want to understand why.”

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
Bijou Phillips 'triggered' by estranged husband Danny Masterson's jail move
Bijou Phillips 'triggered' by estranged husband Danny Masterson's jail move
Prince Harry accused of being ‘florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'
Prince Harry accused of being ‘florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'
Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why
Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why
Emma Stone gets teary at 'Poor Things' Q&A session
Emma Stone gets teary at 'Poor Things' Q&A session
Adele shares good news following Munich tour announcement
Adele shares good news following Munich tour announcement
Jason Momoa reveals his dream profession
Jason Momoa reveals his dream profession
Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans
Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sentimental like low-grade greetings cards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sentimental like low-grade greetings cards
Meghan Markle looks ‘manipulative, opportunistic' not powerful
Meghan Markle looks ‘manipulative, opportunistic' not powerful