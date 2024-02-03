King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming

King Charles has just been warned about a ‘serious’ incoming threat that ‘no one saw coming’

The desperate times King Charles’ monarchy is going through since the multiple hospitalizations in Buckingham Palace have left experts worried.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she touched on the Firm’s current troubles, now that King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William are no longer working.

The author even brought in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into the conversation, and said, “In another universe, where some savvy private secretary had intervened all those years ago, the duke and duchess would be right now poised to take on the full mantle and to fully step up.”

“Instead the choices that the royal family and courtiers made back then on the eve of the pandemic have boomeranged,” she added.

With all of that in hindsight it's apparent now that, “The House of Windsor is about to face a serious test that no one saw coming and the shorthanded Palace would do well to look in a mirror if they want to understand why.”