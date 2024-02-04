King Charles was photographed with wife Queen Camilla on Sunday morning

King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly shared a major update on his health with his latest outing for the first time after leaving hospital on last Monday.



According to a report by The Sun, the monarch was spotted waving as he walks to church for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

King Charles was photographed with wife Queen Camilla in his first sighting since leaving hospital after prostate surgery.

The King and Camilla, who are staying at Sandringham after leaving hospital, were joined on their walk to church by the Reverend Canon Paul Williams.

The latest outing shows that King Charles health is improving after surgery.



King Charles left the private London hospital on Monday three days after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said Charles, who spent three nights at the hospital, had rescheduled his forthcoming engagements while he recuperates.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," a statement read.