Sunday, February 04, 2024
Kate Middleton issued stark warning amid fresh claims regarding royal duties

Kate Middleton could feel the impacts of her operation for the next six to nine months

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued stark warning amid reports she has resumed royal duties after abdominal surgery.

The future queen of UK underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" last month and is currently recuperating at Windsor home with loved ones.

Read More: Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?

Speaking to Hello magazine, abdominal surgery expert surgeon Gurjar weighed in on Kate Middleton’s recovery, saying the Princess of Wales could feel the impacts of her operation for the next six to nine months.

He further said the support of those around Kate Middleton is integral to her recovery.

The surgeon said, "With large wounds, we stitch the abdomen together and the stitch is designed to last for six to nine months. So patients remain aware of some pulling sensation in the abdomen, because of the stitch, for a good six to nine months after.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract

"When she goes home, she does need to rely on family members and anybody else who's around to help her with making sure that, you know, the things that you kind of take for granted."

