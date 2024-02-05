 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages

Royal expert claimed Prince William is not in a ‘forgiving mood’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harrys goodwill messages to Kate Middleton amid health woes
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages to Kate Middleton amid health woes

Prince William is said to be not in a ‘forgiving mood’ a royal expert has claimed saying that any 'goodwill messages' from Meghan Markle and Harry to Kate Middleton would probably be regarded as ‘insincere.’

Speaking to the Women’s Day, royal expert Phil Dampier shared the Prince of Wales true feelings over the California-based royals best wishes to Kate Middleton and King Charles amid their health worries.

Read More: Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue

Phil Dampier believes, "I don't think William is in a forgiving mood, any goodwill messages from them would probably be regarded as insincere.

"The brothers are as far apart as ever and there is no prospect of a reconciliation soon."

"William will just want them to be out of sight and mind as Kate recovers and concentrates on getting better. The less stress, the better, and unfortunately Harry and Meghan are nothing but trouble to them these days", the royal expert continued.

Also Read: Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan had reportedly sent their "best wishes" to his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton after they received news about their health concerns.

Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue video
Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers' video
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers'
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed video
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album
Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?
Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?
Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood
Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy