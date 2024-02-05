Royal expert claimed Prince William is not in a ‘forgiving mood’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages to Kate Middleton amid health woes

Prince William is said to be not in a ‘forgiving mood’ a royal expert has claimed saying that any 'goodwill messages' from Meghan Markle and Harry to Kate Middleton would probably be regarded as ‘insincere.’



Speaking to the Women’s Day, royal expert Phil Dampier shared the Prince of Wales true feelings over the California-based royals best wishes to Kate Middleton and King Charles amid their health worries.

Phil Dampier believes, "I don't think William is in a forgiving mood, any goodwill messages from them would probably be regarded as insincere.

"The brothers are as far apart as ever and there is no prospect of a reconciliation soon."

"William will just want them to be out of sight and mind as Kate recovers and concentrates on getting better. The less stress, the better, and unfortunately Harry and Meghan are nothing but trouble to them these days", the royal expert continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan had reportedly sent their "best wishes" to his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton after they received news about their health concerns.