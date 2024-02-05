Kate Middleton is currently recuperating at Windsor home after a 'planned abdominal surgery' last month

Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare

A royal expert has revealed Prince William’s true love for Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is recuperating at Windsor home from abdominal surgery.



Speaking to Woman's Day, royal commentator Phil Dampier reflected on Prince William’s love for Kate Middleton, saying "They will be spending precious time together, and their love and support for each other will be stronger than ever.

"But obviously the children won't be able to leap all over their mum for the time being!"

Read More: Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?

As the future king has stepped away from royal engagements to care for ailing Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the future king is said to be ensuring Kate Middleton is given the time and space to recover.

Prince William’s priority now is 'protecting' Kate Middleton from any unnecessary stress.

Also Read: Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal

Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" last month and is currently recuperating at Windsor home with loved ones.

Meanwhile, royal expert Roya Nikkhah has revealed that Prince William is expected to return to public duties this week after clearing his diary to be with the Princess of Wales who is recovering at home after surgery.

