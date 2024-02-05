Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not sent any public get well messages either to Kate Middleton or King Charles

Prince William bans Kate Middleton's contact with Meghan Markle, Harry amid health issue

Kate Middleton is said to be unaware of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s best wishes they reportedly sent to her as the Princess of Wales recuperates from abdominal surgery.



This has been claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier while speaking to Woman's Day.

The author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in their own words said that the priority of Prince William, who has stepped away from royal engagements to care his wife and children, is protecting Kate from any unnecessary stress from any wayward family members.

He said, "[Prince] Harry and Meghan haven't sent any public get well messages either to Kate or the King.

"It's possible they have sent private messages, but I understand William wants to protect Kate from any stress, and so some suspect he's banned any contact.”

The royal expert continued, "If they did send an email or text, it wouldn't surprise me if he keeps it from Kate."

Earlier, according to a report by Hello magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had 'sent best wishes' to King Charles and Princess Kate amid health scares.