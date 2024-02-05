 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William bans Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Harry's contact amid health issue

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not sent any public get well messages either to Kate Middleton or King Charles

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince William bans Kate Middleton's contact with Meghan Markle, Harry amid health issue

Kate Middleton is said to be unaware of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s best wishes they reportedly sent to her as the Princess of Wales recuperates from abdominal surgery.

This has been claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier while speaking to Woman's Day.

Read More: Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed

The author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in their own words said that the priority of Prince William, who has stepped away from royal engagements to care his wife and children, is protecting Kate from any unnecessary stress from any wayward family members.

He said, "[Prince] Harry and Meghan haven't sent any public get well messages either to Kate or the King.

"It's possible they have sent private messages, but I understand William wants to protect Kate from any stress, and so some suspect he's banned any contact.”

The royal expert continued, "If they did send an email or text, it wouldn't surprise me if he keeps it from Kate."

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?

Earlier, according to a report by Hello magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had 'sent best wishes' to King Charles and Princess Kate amid health scares.

Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's goodwill messages
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers' video
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers'
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed video
Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton amid recovery laid bare
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category
Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album
Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?
Prince Harry believes talking to Prince William is 'risk' to privacy?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?
Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood
Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy