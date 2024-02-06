Queen Camilla acting as ‘a rock’ amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla going ‘back and forth’ since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla has reportedly been spending as much time as possible by King Charles’ bedside, who has been branded a “workaholic” on many occasions.

According to a report by The Sun, the Queen consort would often urge him to slow down as well.

Shortly after news of his cancer broke out though, many reports have come out and they revealed that she is being the monarch’s “rock."

For those unversed with King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, it was revealed around the same time as his planned prostate surgery.

At the time, “subsequent diagnostic tests” identified it as a “form of cancer”.

Due to the diagnosis and the subsequent treatments he will postpone public appearances but will “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”