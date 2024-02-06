Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles after cancer diagnosis, confirms Omid Scobie

Omid Scobie says Prince Harry has spoken with his father King Charles about the diagnosis and will be traveling to the UK to see the King in the coming days

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has spoken with his father King Charles after cancer diagnosis and extended his support to the monarch, royal expert Omid Scobie has confirmed.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Scobie, the royal author and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, tweeted: “Prince Harry has spoken with his father about the diagnosis and will be traveling to the UK to see the King in the coming days.”

He also reposted the palace statement and wrote, “Sources clarify that while further details won’t be shared at this stage, it is not prostate cancer. King Charles returned to London from Sandringham today to commence treatment as an out-patient.”

Earlier, palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.