Piers Morgan slams palace over ‘Increasingly untenable' statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Piers Morgan said “Increasingly untenable for Buckingham Palace not to say what cancer King Charles III has got.

“Speculation is running riot all over the world. If, as I’m sure he does, Charles wants to help others, far better to be specific about his condition?”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to confirm King Charles cancer diagnosis, however, did not specify what kind of it is.

The statement reads: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”



