Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Prince Harry finally meeting King Charles in UK today after cancer diagnosis?

Prince Harry is expected to meet his father King Charles today as the Duke of Sussex is arriving in Britain after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

According to a report by The Sun, Archie and Lilibet father is due to land in the UK around midday on Tuesday to be with his ailing father King Charles.

Read More: Piers Morgan slams palace over 'increasingly untenable' statement on King Charles cancer diagnosis

The publication reported Prince Harry has arrived at the airport ahead of an urgent flight to the UK.

King Charles younger son was spotted arriving into a private terminal at LA airport in his black Range Rover.

Earlier, royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Harry, confirmed on X, formerly Twitter saying: “Prince Harry has spoken with his father about the diagnosis and will be traveling to the UK to see the King in the coming days.”

Also Read: Prince William reacts to King Charles abdication rumours

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday evening, sparking a flood of support from around the world.

