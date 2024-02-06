King Charles' personal and private reaction to cancer diagnosis exposed, Pal says

King Charles’ reaction to his cancer diagnosis has just been revealed by insiders

King Charles has had a surprising reaction to his cancer diagnosis, given that it was ‘caught very early’.

Insights into everything have been shared by a close family friend of the King.

According to the Daily Mail, that friend was quoted saying, “From what I know he is up and about as usual and he is so positive that you wouldn't know he even had a condition. Luckily it has, as far as anyone can tell, been caught very early.”

“In terms of the treatment he is getting, the treatment for all cancers have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. The specialist ones they conduct now are incredibly sophisticated. He and his doctors are very, very positive.”

“I think it is something he may share more on in the future if he wants to but for the moment he wants to concentrate on his treatment and the work in hand.”