Prince William is focused on his wife Kate Middleton's recovery as Prince Harry arrived in UK to see King Charles

King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be open to meeting his elder brother Prince William as he returned to UK for father King Charles.



Archie and Lilibet doting father arrived in Britain on Tuesday after he was informed about King Charles cancer diagnosis.

The Mirror, per Daily Express quoting a close source to Harry, reported "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father.

"If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

Meanwhile, according to media reports Prince William 'has no plans' to meet Harry.

The Daily Express UK quoted the sources as saying the Prince of Wales is focused on his wife Kate Middleton's recovery and his return to public duties, adding that Prince William is "focusing on other matters".