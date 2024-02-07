 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles cancer diagnosis: Prince Harry open to meeting Prince William?

Prince William is focused on his wife Kate Middleton's recovery as Prince Harry arrived in UK to see King Charles

Eloise Wells Morin

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be open to meeting his elder brother Prince William as he returned to UK for father King Charles.

Archie and Lilibet doting father arrived in Britain on Tuesday after he was informed about King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Read More: King Charles gets emotional in first meeting with Prince Harry after cancer diagnosis

The Mirror, per Daily Express quoting a close source to Harry, reported "The Duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father.

"If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it."

Meanwhile, according to media reports Prince William 'has no plans' to meet Harry.

Also Read: Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK

The Daily Express UK quoted the sources as saying the Prince of Wales is focused on his wife Kate Middleton's recovery and his return to public duties, adding that Prince William is "focusing on other matters".

