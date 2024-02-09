 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Here's why Prince William did not meet Harry during his recent UK visit

Prince Harry travelled to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad King Charles but failed to meet Prince William

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 09, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry flew to the UK to see his dad, King Charles, but failed to meet his elder brother, Prince William and an expert claims she knows why.

After Charles personally informed Harry of his cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex did not waste any time to visit his father in his home country.

However, the two only met for 45-minutes and Harry departed from UK without meeting Prince William or Kate Middleton, who recently had an abdominal surgery.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry wanted to meet estranged brother Prince William during UK visit

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that William does not trust Harry enough to meet him as he believes he will use their “conversations” to get “more publicity.”

“He knows that he will use conversations to get more publicity," she added. “He would also use it to be able to sell anything that William said to him and make money that way with Netflix."

The expert continued: “Harry’s behavior is beyond imagination. If your father is ill or someone you care about is ill, you try and make it something they would want.”

“You would say, ‘I would love to come, tell me when it suits you.'"

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry