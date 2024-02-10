 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry 'lonely' in the UK after 10,000 miles and 21 hours on a plane?

Experts have just weighed in on Prince Harry's apparent loneliness in the UK

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Experts believe Prince Harry must have looked really lonely after his mad dash to the UK for a few minutes with King Charles.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Prince Harry’s short visit with King Charles and said, “Memo to Prince Harry: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

According to Ms Callahan its “such is the obvious message from Buckingham Palace — and what’s to come under William’s reign.”

Because “only 24 hours after making a transatlantic dash to see King Charles, just diagnosed with cancer, Harry is flying back to California.”

“That’s 10,000 miles and 21 hours in the air for minutes with his father. Imagine Harry’s overwhelming emotions. The exhaustion from jet lag – flying commercial.”

Maybe “Tyler Perry’s private jet, it seems, was not available for loan this time. Nor was there room at the Palace, or Clarence House, or any castle or royal cottage.”

All in all, “Harry was reportedly forced to put himself up at a hotel. Room service for one!”

“Imagine how lonely he must have felt: His father dashing off after their fleeting reunion — the first time Harry has spoken in person with Charles since the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 — contentedly cocooned with Camilla,” she added before signing off. 

