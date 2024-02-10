 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift again in new 'Vultures' song amid 'Famous' feud

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been in a years-long feud since he mentioned her in 2016 song 'Famous'

Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West has made another reference to Taylor Swift in his and Ty Dolla Sign’s new album Vultures.

Kanye and Swift had a famous falling out in the public eye over the last time her mentioned her in a song. In the 2016 song, titled Famous, Kanye sang: “For all my South Side n****s that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous.”

In the new song, titled Carnival, Kanye mentions Taylor, alongside accused rapist Bill Cosby. “Now I'm Ye Kelly, b***h / Now I'm Bill Cosby, b***h / Now I'm Puff Daddy rich / That's Me Too rich,” he sang, as per Forbes.

“I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I'm the new Jesus, b***h / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can't do s**t with this,” he continues.

Back in 2016, Taylor took offense on the Praise God rapper calling her a “b***h in Famous and also denied having given him permission for it.

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian then released a cut version of the Karma hitmaker’s phone call where she sounded ok with being mentioned in the song.

In her recent interview with TIME magazine, Taylor opened up about the backlash after the phone call was released.

“Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me,” she said. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

She continued: “That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

“But I've also learned there's no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies. Trash takes itself out every single time,” she added.

