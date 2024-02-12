Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry’s visit to the UK after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry's on a ‘self-imposed' mission of mercy not knowing whose soul to save

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK for King Charles cancer diagnosis has just

Claims about everything have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She touched on it all in a piece for the Daily Mail and began it by referencing the Duke’s visit to the UK and said, “I can just imagine how it all went down.”

“Upon hearing the bad news over the phone from King Charles, Prince Harry impulsively took it upon himself to fly to London to see his father. There’s no need, Charles perhaps insisted. I’m fine, dear boy. No fuss, please.”

But “Harry would not be dissuaded,” it seems. “He’s already offsetting his carbon footprint on green baloney.com and lacing up his suede desert boots.”

“From California to Clarence House, from the land of the bland to the heart of the institution of persecution, the very place he professes to loathe most in the world, here he comes.”

“Nothing can stop him, even if one has to wonder what exactly motivates him and if his flight over the Atlantic was fuelled by filial love or a thousand gallons of guilt.”

“He certainly seemed to be on a self-imposed mission of mercy, but whose soul was he trying to save?”