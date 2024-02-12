 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's on a ‘self-imposed' mission of mercy not knowing whose soul to save

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry’s visit to the UK after King Charles cancer diagnosis

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Prince Harrys on a ‘self-imposed mission of mercy not knowing whose soul to save
Prince Harry's on a ‘self-imposed' mission of mercy not knowing whose soul to save

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK for King Charles cancer diagnosis has just

Claims about everything have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She touched on it all in a piece for the Daily Mail and began it by referencing the Duke’s visit to the UK and said, “I can just imagine how it all went down.”

“Upon hearing the bad news over the phone from King Charles, Prince Harry impulsively took it upon himself to fly to London to see his father. There’s no need, Charles perhaps insisted. I’m fine, dear boy. No fuss, please.”

Read More: Dr Shola slams royal expert over obliteration remarks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

But “Harry would not be dissuaded,” it seems. “He’s already offsetting his carbon footprint on green baloney.com and lacing up his suede desert boots.”

“From California to Clarence House, from the land of the bland to the heart of the institution of persecution, the very place he professes to loathe most in the world, here he comes.”

“Nothing can stop him, even if one has to wonder what exactly motivates him and if his flight over the Atlantic was fuelled by filial love or a thousand gallons of guilt.”

“He certainly seemed to be on a self-imposed mission of mercy, but whose soul was he trying to save?”

Christopher Nolan family was shocked at 'Oppenheimer' success
Christopher Nolan family was shocked at 'Oppenheimer' success
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'