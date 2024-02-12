 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's disloyal ‘emotional leakage' is bashed

Disloyal Prince Harry has just come under for over the ‘emotional leakage’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Prince Harrys disloyal ‘emotional leakage is bashed
Prince Harry's disloyal ‘emotional leakage' is bashed

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his disloyal ‘emotional leakage’ against the Royal Family.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it she touched on the Duke’s UK visit and said, “In these early days of his new reality, it is not hard to imagine that the King would rather chat with his favourite agapanthus than have to deal with the emotional leakage from his disloyal but suddenly contrite younger son.”

Read More: Meghan Markle finally agrees to end war with Kate Middleton, King Charles

“Even still, it was a revealing and saddening snapshot of royal life," she added.

At this point, “Harry, full of love, rushing home to his father only to perhaps finally realise, like Lady Macbeth, that what’s done cannot be undone.”

“The unspoken words, the brotherly cold shoulder, the clatter of a Sandringham-bound helicopter, the loneliness of hotel room-service in the city of your birth — all of it suggests a bleak road ahead for the warring Windsors," she also added before signing off.

3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again