Prince Harry's disloyal ‘emotional leakage' is bashed

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his disloyal ‘emotional leakage’ against the Royal Family.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it she touched on the Duke’s UK visit and said, “In these early days of his new reality, it is not hard to imagine that the King would rather chat with his favourite agapanthus than have to deal with the emotional leakage from his disloyal but suddenly contrite younger son.”

“Even still, it was a revealing and saddening snapshot of royal life," she added.

At this point, “Harry, full of love, rushing home to his father only to perhaps finally realise, like Lady Macbeth, that what’s done cannot be undone.”

“The unspoken words, the brotherly cold shoulder, the clatter of a Sandringham-bound helicopter, the loneliness of hotel room-service in the city of your birth — all of it suggests a bleak road ahead for the warring Windsors," she also added before signing off.