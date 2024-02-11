Meghan Markle finally agrees to end ‘war' with Kate Middleton, King Charles

Meghan Markle is trying to reshape her image and relaunch career as serious player in the entertainment industry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally agreed to a ceasefire and is said to be ready to end feud with Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family.



The Daily Express US, citing close sources, reported the Duchess is ready to join her husband Prince Harry in a ‘peace pact’ to end rift with in-laws after royal health woes.

The publication quoted a senior production source with close ties to Meghan’s new talent agency WME claimed: “There will not – repeat not – be any more vitriolic and unprovable allegations about the Royal Family from either of them.”

The insiders claimed: “Her handlers at WME made it crystal clear that there is little to no public sympathy left in America for their incessant attacks on his family, which now produce only negative publicity for them both.

“Meghan is trying to reshape her image and relaunch their careers as serious players in the entertainment industry and understands that prolonging their war on the House of Windsor will continue to rebound on them.”