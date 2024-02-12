 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William won't forgive Harry: 'It's very difficult'

Prince Harry failed to reconcile with Prince William and Kate Middleton during his recent visit

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 12, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William wont forgive Harry: Its very difficult
Kate Middleton, Prince William won't forgive Harry: 'It's very difficult'

TV presenter Nigel Farage has claimed that it would be very hard for the Royal Family specially Kate Middleton and Prince William to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for what they have done after moving to US.

Speaking to Daily Wire host Candace Owens on his GB News program, they discussed Prince Harry’s recent visit to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Read More: King Charles' reasons for giving Prince Harry only 30 mins laid bare

The Duke of Sussex held a crucial meeting with his father King Charles, however, he did not meet Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Commenting on the snub by the Wales, Nigel Farage claimed: "It's very difficult for the Queen to forgive him. It's very difficult for William and Kate to forgive him, given the awful things he wrote about them in that book Spare.”

He continued, "I guess if he was to apologise, then forgiveness might follow. And certainly in this country, there was a kind of hope for reconciliation."

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to skip NFL after 'personal invite?'

However, Candace Owens and Nigel both alleged that basically Meghan Markle was using Harry. “She's using the fact that he's a British Prince and it's all about her."

Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light
The Beatles and Muhammad Ali 'tense relationship' comes to light