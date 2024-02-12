 
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare as she recuperates from surgery

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery with Prince William and their children

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 12, 2024

Prince William's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare as she recuperates from surgery

Prince William is a "modern monarch in waiting" and the Prince of Wales will "shield" his wife Kate Middleton from the fallout as she recuperates from abdominal surgery.

This has been claimed by former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Anderson.

Read More: Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health

She was discussing the mounting pressure on the future king regarding his royal duties as well as looking after his family.

Anderson told GB New host Camilla Tominey: "I think William will try and shield her from as much of that pressure as possible. I hear they've gone to Sandringham for half term week next week, to recuperate.”

The royal expert further said, "And I think he will try and give her as much space as she needs to, to recuperate."

Prince William has stepped back from royal duties temporarily after Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at the London Clinic.

Also Read: King Charles' reasons for giving Prince Harry only 30 mins laid bare

Nearly two weeks later on January 29, the palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

