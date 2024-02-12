Taylor Swift returned from Japan Saturday night to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce game in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce delight fans as lovebirds celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl win: Photo credit BBC

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce delighted their fans as they celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by sharing a kiss on the field.



The Lover singer performed in Japan Saturday night before jetting across globe to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce game.

Before win and celebrations, Taylor Swift cheered on Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas. She was joined by Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively.

Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII.

At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.



The videos and photos of Taylor Swift and Kelce's celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a 'Sin City' Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as an NFL dynasty.