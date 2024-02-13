Royal expert said, "I think [King Charles] he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside"

Prince William's true intentions related to King Charles abdication laid bare

Prince William will not be forcing his father King Charles to abdicate following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.



This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Bower while speaking to the GB News.

As King Charles recuperates at Sandringham following surgery and cancer diagnosis, the royal expert said, "The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign.”

Amid calls for King Charles abdication, Tom Bower further said: "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside.

“I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."

The royal expert went on saying, "I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded.”