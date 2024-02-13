 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William's true intentions related to King Charles abdication laid bare

Royal expert said, "I think [King Charles] he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Prince William's true intentions related to King Charles abdication laid bare

Prince William will not be forcing his father King Charles to abdicate following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Bower while speaking to the GB News.

Read More: Kate Middleton receives sweet advice as she arrives in Sandringham

As King Charles recuperates at Sandringham following surgery and cancer diagnosis, the royal expert said, "The point is that when you face such a challenge as cancer, your psychology changes and I think he'll always be now seen as a King with a question mark over how long he can reign.”

Amid calls for King Charles abdication, Tom Bower further said: "However, I think he's got a very loyal son in William who will not be pushing his father to step aside.

“I think he would like to be the father of three children for a lot longer."

Also Read: King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

The royal expert went on saying, "I fear that Charles when he came to the throne, was already dubbed the caretaker King because he's 75 now and there's a limit on how long he could reign, and I fear that he is now somewhat wounded.”

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit