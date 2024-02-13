Prince Harry briefly visited Britain to see his father King Charles, however, he did not meet Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting

Prince William is said to be 'upset' over his estranged brother Prince Harry’s visit to Britain and meeting their ailing father King Charles in London.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has disclosed the reaction of the future king over Harry’s brief visit.

Speaking to The Sun, per the New York Post, Seward claimed, “William would be upset that Harry yet again has chosen to make this visit to see his father a PR opportunity.”

She went on saying, the Prince of Wales “must be privately furious” that Harry used his trip as “an opportunity to announce his arrival and expect to see William.”

Ingrid Seward also reflected on possible reconciliation between the royal brothers, saying, “As far as William is concerned he has absolutely no interest in speaking to Harry until Harry behaves like a gentleman and apologizes for the years of rudeness and slurs he has aimed at William and the Princess of Wales.”

Meanwhile, insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have claimed that Harry had said he would have “gladly accepted” a chance to see his brother, however that opportunity did not arise.