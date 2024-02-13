 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make things social media official with awkward video: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared an awkward video to social media after Super Bowl win

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Taylor Swift has made her relationship with Travis Kelce social media official. The Grammy winner took to TikTok to share a video of the Super Bowl afterparty.

Taylor and Travis were joined by the singer’s parents Andrea and Scott Swift at the afterparty, which became more of a “clubbing” situation, leaving them embarrassed.

The Karma hitmaker poked fun at the situation, captioning, “accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

Read more: Travis Kelce makes BIG commitment to Taylor Swift post Super Bowl

The video showed the people dancing, with Taylor making an awkward face. She wrote “Bring your parents they said,” over the clip.

Fans were delighted with the couple’s first social media video together, with one writing, "Taylor with the hard launch,"

Another wrote: "Her first time posting anything with Trav in it — I love them."

The party followed Taylor’s on field celebration of the win with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end. The couple put on a loved-up display as they hugged and whispered sweet nothings.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed Travis told the 34-year-old Grammy winner: "One thing I can’t live without is you."

