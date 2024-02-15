Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts

 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Miley Cyrus reportedly does not approve of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ romance with Firerose

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Miley Cyrus has not reconciled with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, despite him reaching out to her after she failed to acknowledge him during her Grammys winning speech.

The Flowers hitmaker won her first Grammy Awards this year but while she thanked her family, specifically her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister, she snubbed the country singer.

Speaking of their feud, a source told Us Weekly, “He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys.”

“The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever,” the insider said, adding, “Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs.”

“Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her,” they added.

Miley’s reported feud with Billy began when he parted ways from Tish after spending almost 20 years together. The distance between the father-daughter duo increased when he started romancing Firerose.

While Tish Cyrus married the Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, Billy tied the knot with Firerose, who is 27 years his junior.

“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” they revealed.

Weighing in on Miley’s Grammys snub, the tipster added, “Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.”

