Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Canada after launching new website and announcing new podcast

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked all smiling in the new photos released after their arrival in Canada for Invictus Games event.



Meghan and Harry arrived in Canada a day after launching their brand new website and making a major announcement related to the new podcast.

Now, the Invictus Games Foundation has unveiled new photos of Meghan and Harry with IGF executive team on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Read More: Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer

The stunning photos were posted with caption “The IGF Executive Team and our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex along with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex today were introduced to some of the various forms of winter adaptive sport that the competitors will be experiencing next year at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing.”

The statement further reads: “Thank you to the Whistler Blackcomb Adaptive Programme for educating us.”