Thursday, February 15, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games

The Invictus Games Foundation has unveiled new photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with IGF executive team

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received fresh backlash after the Invictus Games Foundation released their photos from an event in Canada.

The Invictus foundation unveiled new photos of Meghan and Harry with IGF executive team on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada

Reacting to these photos, royal commentator Brittany who goes by Royal News Network on X, alleged: “It’s sad to see the Invictus Games become a promotional vehicle for Harry and Meghan. Less about the Sussexes, or preferably nothing about them at all, and more about the veterans, please.”

The tweet further reads: “I want to hear their stories. The Invictus Games seems to have mission drift since 2018.”

An army veteran, who goes by Sabirah Lohn on X, commented: “Sorry, all, I will not be sharing pictures from Invictus because I can no longer support them. They don’t support veterans. They support two frauds that have taken over the games and made it about themselves.”

