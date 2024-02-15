 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health

Kate Middleton moved to Sandringham with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last week

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health

A royal expert has shared major update on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's health following her abdominal surgery, leaving fans super excited.

The royal expert has claimed that the Princess of Wales was making a 'steady recovery' from her surgery, the latest news about her health is very "encouraging" and that the recent trip is a "most welcome change" after moving to Norfolk in Sandringham.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew

Jennie Bond told OK!, per Daily Express, "Windsor is lovely, and they have a beautiful house, of course. But it’s also on the Heathrow flight path and that can be very intrusive. William and Kate find all they want as a family in the wide open spaces that Norfolk offers.

"I think it’s very encouraging that Kate has been well enough to make the trip to Sandringham. It shows that she is making a steady recovery.”

"Also, the change will probably be most welcome... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you are recuperating as she is", the royal expert went on saying.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Great to see her out and looking good..”

Another said, “Good to hear she’s having a good recovery and hopefully a peaceful one.”

