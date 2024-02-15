Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together after their 10-year marriage ended in 1996

Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a post to mark Valentine’s Day amid rumours of her remarrying to the Duke of York.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother turned to Instagram and shared her photo with caption “Ready for ROMANCE? Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Talking about her book, Sarah said, “My Sunday Times top 5 bestseller, A Most Intriguing Lady will sweep you into a world of mystery and romance.

"Lady Mary, wallflower by day and amatuer sleuth by night, is a very special character to me, as is Colonel Walter Trefusis, a handsome and distinguished war veteran with whom Lady M shares a sizzling on-off romance whilst solving crimes amidst high society’s inner circle.”

She went on saying, “I hope you enjoy their love story as much as I have enjoyed writing it.”



Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together after their 10-year marriage ended in 1996.



They sparked rumours of remarrying after Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family at Christmas 2023.

