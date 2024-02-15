 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together after their 10-year marriage ended in 1996

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentines Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson ready for romance? Marks Valentine's Day amid remarrying rumours with Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a post to mark Valentine’s Day amid rumours of her remarrying to the Duke of York.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother turned to Instagram and shared her photo with caption “Ready for ROMANCE? Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Read More: Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton

Talking about her book, Sarah said, “My Sunday Times top 5 bestseller, A Most Intriguing Lady will sweep you into a world of mystery and romance.

"Lady Mary, wallflower by day and amatuer sleuth by night, is a very special character to me, as is Colonel Walter Trefusis, a handsome and distinguished war veteran with whom Lady M shares a sizzling on-off romance whilst solving crimes amidst high society’s inner circle.”

She went on saying, “I hope you enjoy their love story as much as I have enjoyed writing it.”

Meanwhile, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live together after their 10-year marriage ended in 1996.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games

They sparked rumours of remarrying after Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family at Christmas 2023.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy another free ride: ‘It's always other people's money'
Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Kanye West shows love for Bianca Censori with odd AI model
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Princess Eugenie posts stunning photo with husband to mark Valentine's Day
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Jennifer Lopez always knew Ben Affleck was ‘the one': ‘Love of my life'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given ultimatum to prove discretion amid website drama
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton open to reconciling with Prince Harry but not with Meghan Markle
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Prince William sets ideal husband goals as he takes care of Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
Kate Middleton's fans receive exciting news related to her health
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
US TV host attacks Meghan Markle for lying on new Sussex website
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason video
Kanye West posts Bianca Censori's expletive images for THIS reason
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton video
Meghan Markle takes first step to reconcile with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweet video from Canada goes viral