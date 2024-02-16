Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive criticism for changing surnames of their kids

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for changing Archie, Lilibet surname

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stirred another controversy after they changed the surnames of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Sussex.



Since King Charles's Coronation in May 2023, Archie and Lilibet have been recognized as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex instead of bearing the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Dishing on the matter, BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News that said that it is "nonsense" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed their kids’ last name.

"More verbiage from the Camelot in California I fear. Let's get down to brass tacks,” he added. "The Royal Family's name was Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, That was changed by King George the Fifth to Windsor in 1917.”

"The late Duke of Edinburgh lobbied for years to have it changed to Mountbatten-Windsor because he said I'm the only man in Britain who can't give his own name to his children.

"Eventually, Queen relented. Now if you looked at the passport of, shall we say, the Princess Royal, it would say Anne Mountbatten - Windsor, occupation Princess of the UK,” he continued.

"I know that because I've seen it. If you looked at Harry's it would say Henry Batten, Windsor Prince of the United Kingdom.

"Now they want to change their name to Sussex or anything else for about £200,” he added. "Perhaps they'd like to call themselves Harry and Meghan please-look-at-us. We don't know.”

"They could do that if they wanted to, but it's nonsense to say that their surname is Sussex because it's not. That is a royal title,” the expert claimed.

"The way royal titles can be used legally is very constricted and the way names of royal palaces can be used.”