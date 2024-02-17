Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly launched their new website after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Harry, Meghan intentionally launched website after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of intentionally hurting the Royal family at a time when they are already struggling with the shocking news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stirred controversy after they rebranded by launching Sussex.com, which displayed Meghan's coat of arms and discussed their kids' royal titles.

Royal experts have been dubbing the duo’s new website "very exploitative" accusing them of “cashing in” on their titles.

In a conversation with Angela Levin, GB News’ host Nana Akua said the rebrand was "full of exaggeration and pomposity,” adding that it is a "spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something.”

"They would argue that Sussex is their name and their family name, so them using that is fair enough. But I agree, how do they justify using the royal crest?” Akua said.

When questioned by Nana about why the Duke and Duchess opted to incorporate the crest into the rebrand, Levin described it as a morally questionable decision on their part, saying it was “evil” of them.

"They wanted to use all these things when they first wanted to leave the UK and Queen Elizabeth, now passed away, said they can't use the Royal Family's name from to make money and now they're smirking and they think they can,” Levin added.

She continued: "What's awful is that they've picked a time where King Charles is unwell and William is facing looking after his wife and his children. They did the same thing with the late Duke of Edinburgh.”

"And although he was dying in hospital, not to say that King Charles is dying whatsoever, but they went on Oprah Winfrey's show, and they made the Royal Family even more upset than what they were before."