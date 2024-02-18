 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, Prince William hold secret talks amid Harry's interview

King Charles and Prince William held talks after Prince Harry hinted that he was ready to take up a temporary role in the Royal Family

Britain’s King Charles and his elder son Prince William have reportedly held secret talks following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis and Prince Harry’s interview.

The Prince of Wales has arrived at Sandringham with Kate Middleton last week.

Read More: King Charles shares major update on his health amid Prince Harry's royal return plans

According to GB News, King Charles and William held talks earlier this week as the heir to throne is set to return to public duties.

The Times claimed that Charles and William held talks after Prince Harry hinted that he was ready to take up a temporary role in the Royal Family.

The report further claims Prince William will be taking some duties of King Charles as the monarch is recuperating from surgery and amid his cancer treatment.

Also Read: Prince William unveils new plans to tackle homelessness

Earlier, Prince Harry told GMA: "I have got many trips planned that will take me through the UK or back to the UK so I will my family as much as I can."

