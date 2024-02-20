 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can't be trusted by royal family, claims Angela Levin

The royal expert alleged Prince Harry may be able to gather information that will make another documentary

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry cannot be trusted by the royal family to be a ‘part time’ royal, an expert and major critic of the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle has claimed.

Speaking to TalkTV, royal expert Angela Levin also alleged that Harry may be able to gather information that will make another documentary.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'

The TalkTV shared a clip of Angela’s interview on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and wrote, “Royal biographer Angela Levin says Prince Harry can't be trusted by his family to be a 'part time' Royal.”

The royal expert further says, “He [Harry] may be able to gather information that will make another documentary."

Commenting on it, a royal fan said, “She’s totally right. We all saw Harry betrayed and sold his family (Oprah, Netflix, books, interviews etc).”

Angela’s remarks came after Harry hinted that he was open to family reconciliation after King Charles cancer diagnosis.

