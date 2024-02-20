Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued the statement to respond to recent criticism of their new website

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement

Royal fans have expressed their voice over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defiant statement, issued last week, wherein the royal couple insisted they "will not be broken."



Archie and Lilibet doting parents issued the statement to respond to recent criticism of their new website.

A representative for Harry and Meghan had said: "They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized."

Reacting to the statement shared by Daily Express, one royal fan said, “Why put out a “statement” at all? Are they trying to convince the public or themselves??”

Another said, “The Sussex’s were given every chance to prove themselves they had contracts with powerful organisations earning them millions instead over four years all they had proved is they have no work ethic , they can’t be trusted.”

“Too funny. I enjoy their comedy show keep up the nonsense guys! Good for laughs,” the third slammed Meghan and Harry.

The fourth claimed, “‘Defiant’ or not, the world knows these two are finished............”