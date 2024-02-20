Sarah Ferguson recently disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson opens up about family support amid cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she was in the 'best hands and feeling positive' with the support of her family following second cancer diagnosis in a year.



Taking to Instagram, Prince Andrew’s former wife shared her stunning photo to mark Cancer Prevention Action Week.

Read More: Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse,” Sarah said.

The author went on saying, “It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock.”

Regarding support from seemingly Prince Andrew, and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, Sarah said: “I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family.”



She also urged that days could make the difference between life and death, “so please don’t skip or put off your health checks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”

Also Read: Piers Morgan urges King Charles to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles

The Duchess of York recently disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.