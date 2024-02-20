 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson opens up about family support amid cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson recently disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Sarah Ferguson opens up about family support amid cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she was in the 'best hands and feeling positive' with the support of her family following second cancer diagnosis in a year.

Taking to Instagram, Prince Andrew’s former wife shared her stunning photo to mark Cancer Prevention Action Week.

Read More: Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse,” Sarah said.

The author went on saying, “It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock.”

Regarding support from seemingly Prince Andrew, and their daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, Sarah said: “I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family.”

She also urged that days could make the difference between life and death, “so please don’t skip or put off your health checks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”

Also Read: Piers Morgan urges King Charles to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles

The Duchess of York recently disclosed that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles
Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles
List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024
List of Movies to watch before Netflix removes them in February 2024
Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th
Top Shows & Movies to watch on Netflix for February 20th – 25th
Sarah Ferguson marks major milestone of her life, shares sweet video
Sarah Ferguson marks major milestone of her life, shares sweet video
Piers Morgan urges King Charles to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles
Piers Morgan urges King Charles to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles
Palace humiliated Prince Harry during his recent UK visit: Royal insider reveals
Palace humiliated Prince Harry during his recent UK visit: Royal insider reveals
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria mark 13th anniversary of their first meeting: ‘What a journey!'
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria mark 13th anniversary of their first meeting: ‘What a journey!'
Prince Harry can't be trusted by royal family, claims Angela Levin
Prince Harry can't be trusted by royal family, claims Angela Levin
Bella Hadid head over heels in love with cowboy beau Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid head over heels in love with cowboy beau Adan Banuelos
Swifties suffer from one blunder at Taylor Swift's concert
Swifties suffer from one blunder at Taylor Swift's concert
Larsa Pippen's co-stars accuse her of 'staging' Michael Jordan breakup
Larsa Pippen's co-stars accuse her of 'staging' Michael Jordan breakup
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are King Charles' rivals ‘through and through'