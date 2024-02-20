Prince William attended the BAFTAs without his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery at home

King Charles extends support to Prince William amid Harry's latest statement

Britain’s King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William as the Prince of Wales attended BAFTA awards.



The future king was at the BAFTAs without his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery at home.

Following the event, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter and posted his stunning photo saying, “Always a pleasure to join the best of the film industry at The BAFTA Awards. Congratulations to all of this evening’s nominees and winners! EEBAFTAs.”

He also uploaded a video to share a glimpse into the awards ceremony.

In a show of support, palace on behalf of King Charles, reposted Prince William’s video on X.

King Charles latest support to Prince William came days after Prince Harry offered an olive branch to the royals in a recent interview.

Also, sources have claimed that Harry is willing to return to a temporary royal role in support of his father King Charles during his illness.