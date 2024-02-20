Prince Harry leaves Prince William upset by snubbing his wife Kate Middleton during US interview

Prince Harry purposely avoided talking about Kate Middleton during US interview?

Prince Harry left Prince William upset by snubbing his wife, Kate Middleton, during interview with Good Morning America.



While some royal experts were impressed with Harry for refusing to talk about King Charles’ health battles during his interview, others claim he snubbed Kate Middleton on purpose.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert and former correspondent Michael Cole said Harry has had “ample opportunity” to fix the “bitter dispute” with William.

The expert said Harry could have easily met William if he wanted to during his recent visit to UK to see his cancer-stricken King Charles.

Cole claimed that the chances of healing of “bitter dispute” between Harry and William are “slim and none” after he forgot to mention Kate’s surgery.

“He had ample opportunity to say some kind of compassionate words about his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, who quite clearly has undergone some major surgery, abdominal surgery,” he said.

The expert added, “It's no minor matter what she's enduring at this moment, and he's never offered a single word of comfort or consolation to her or concern.”

“If he wanted to become reconciled with his brother, he could have said some words there,” he shared.

He went on to add that Harry did not talk about Charles’ health out of respect, instead, he was not “given permission” to address issues related to his cancer.

According to reports Harry wanted to join Charles to Sandringham during his UK visit but Palace stopped him and asked him to meet Charles at his London residence instead.

Speaking on the matter, Cole said, “I don't think there was ever a possibility of him flying to Sandringham in the confined space of a helicopter with the King.”