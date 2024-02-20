 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry gets new titles amid plans to serve King Charles

Prince Harry visited King Charles in Britain following the monarch's cancer diagnosis

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received new titles after he revealed that he was ready to serve King Charles and the monarchy following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has got the new titles from royal author Dr Tessa Dunlop.

Speaking to the Mirror, per GB News, Dr Tessa said Prince Harry is "no longer angry."

The royal commentator continued that Prince Harry takes the role of "peacemaker" within the Royal Family.

"Harry was straightforward. As soon as his father told him he had cancer he jumped on a plane and visited the King.

"Gone is the anger, this is Harry the peacemaker, the reconciler. 'Look,' he insisted 'I love my family' before conceding that 'any illness, any sickness brings families together'."

The royal expert went on saying, "Leaky Harry is clearly keen to prove he can be trusted, but is it too little, too late?"

