Prince Harry recently showed signs he is ready to keep his rift aside with the Royal family

Prince Harry sets himself free, leaves ball in royal family’s court to heal rift

Prince Harry has left the ball in Royal family’s court to heal the rift after he freed himself of the burden of taking the first step towards reconciliation.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, travelled to UK right after King Charles personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis, taking the first step towards reconciliation.

To add to it, he showed signs of healing the rift with Prince William and the rest of the Royal family during his interview with Good Morning America.

Analyzing his body language during the interview, Judi James claimed that Harry now "wants the world to know if Royal reunion doesn't happen it's not his fault.”

"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the UK to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," she added to The Mirror.

James continued: "Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history.

"His shrugging looks like a diminishing gesture, as though nothing that has happened is a big deal and that his relationship with his family is just like another family’s.

"Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together.

Before concluding, James said, “The implication from this display could be to suggest a strong desire to re-unite, which would then have the effect of placing the ball firmly in the Royal Firm’s court."