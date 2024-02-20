King Charles protects Prince William from ‘same fate' as his with kind advice

King Charles has shared some wisdom with Prince William amid Princess Kate's health scare

King Charles doesn’t want “the same thing” to happen to his son Prince William, per a royal expert.

Prince of Wales took some time away from royal duties to spend more time with his wife and kids as the Princess of Wales recovers from her abdomen surgery.

He’s now back to duties, recently attending the BAFTA awards and the Red Cross HQ on Tuesday.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says it was King Charles who advised William to take a break from duties and spend time with his family. She also says the advice was heavily influenced from Charles’ own experiences and an attempt to protect William from the same fate.

"Charles always put duty first because that's what his mother did. And that's what Diana decided she wouldn't do,” Ingrid told A Right Royal Podcast.

She explained: "And that was his father very much saying, 'You don't have to do this, be with your young family. Enjoy it while you can. You've got years and years and years of royal duties to do'."

She went on to suggest: "This is a big influence from his childhood, he doesn't want the same thing to happen to his son.”

"He wants William to be able to enjoy his wife and family as much as he's able to do so within the restrictions of what he's doing," she concluded.