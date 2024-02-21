 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move

King Charles is facing growing calls for his abdication after his cancer diagnosis recently

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly dismissed calls for his abdication with a latest secret move as the monarch is being treated for cancer.

According to media reports, when King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, the monarch chose the rounded crown.

Read More: Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans

It is being changed in places including post boxes, police uniforms and official buildings where late Queen Elizabeth’s St Edward’s Crown was shown.

Now, King Charles has secretly made major change to government websites by replacing Queen Elizabeth II's favoured symbol with his chosen crown marking his official role of the head of state.

The King’s latest secret move has apparently dismissed calls for his abdication following surgery and cancer diagnosis last month.

The Daily Express has claimed that the website rebrand is expected to be completed by March 1 and apps will also take on the change.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer

The latest development came as King Charles is facing calls for his abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II stepped down for her son, and the monarch’s cancer diagnosis recently.

Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans video
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Gisele Bündchen finally moves on from Tom Brady with her jiu jitsu instructor
Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name
Prince Philip would be 'turning in grave' over Prince Harry, Meghan 'Sussex' name
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun
Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer
Sarah Ferguson says 'days could make difference' in cancer
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
'Modern Family' star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons spills on spin-off details
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'
Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'