King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly dismissed calls for his abdication with a latest secret move as the monarch is being treated for cancer.



According to media reports, when King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, the monarch chose the rounded crown.

It is being changed in places including post boxes, police uniforms and official buildings where late Queen Elizabeth’s St Edward’s Crown was shown.

Now, King Charles has secretly made major change to government websites by replacing Queen Elizabeth II's favoured symbol with his chosen crown marking his official role of the head of state.

The King’s latest secret move has apparently dismissed calls for his abdication following surgery and cancer diagnosis last month.

The Daily Express has claimed that the website rebrand is expected to be completed by March 1 and apps will also take on the change.

The latest development came as King Charles is facing calls for his abdication after Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II stepped down for her son, and the monarch’s cancer diagnosis recently.