Wednesday, February 21, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue latest statement amid calls to remove their titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said, “It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families”

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued fresh statement amid calls to remove their royal titles.

Speaking to People magazine after their Canada visit, Archie and Lilibet doting parents said: “We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us.”

Read More: King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move

They further said, “It was an honor to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families.”

Meghan and Harry went on saying, “It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organizing such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!.”

They also took to their newly launched website and shared stunning photos from Canada visit.

In the statement there, they said: “The couple would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, presenting sponsors, ATCO and Boeing, the Invictus Games Foundation, True Patriot Love, volunteers, and the Four Host First Nations for a fantastic week and their partnership for next year’s games and beyond.”

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement days after cancer diagnosis

Meghan and Harry’s latest remarks came days after Piers Morgan urged King Charles to remove them of their royal titles following the Duke's  plan to pick up temporary royal duties after monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Morgan said, “The king should now return the favor and strip them of their tenuous titles and end this Sussex circus for good.”

