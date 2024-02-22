Prince Harry has publically attacked Prince William over the years, causing strain in their relationship

Prince Harry war with Prince William would take years to end

Prince Harry has been told it would take him years to re-establish trust with the Royal family especially his elder brother, Prince William.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has shown willingness to end feud with the Royal family after he flew to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.

Commenting on the matter, expert Jack Royston said on the Royal Report podcast, "Charles and William, I'm sure, will view Harry as having persistently betrayed them on multiple occasions over several years, including during times of grief, such as when Prince Philip died or when the Queen died."

"So obviously, they're not going to just completely forget all of that straight away and go from open warfare one minute to innate implicit trust the next,” he added.

Speaking of his interview with Good Morning America in which Harry revealed he would be travelling a lot to UK to be with his father, the expert said Harry’s “olive branch” is not an error despite his past behaviour.

"I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time," Royston continued.

"I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."

"They need to see with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix or in a book or on a podcast," the journalist noted.

As for William, the expert said that it would takes years for him to trust his rebellious brother again. “It's going to be a long way back to reconciling again," Royston shared.