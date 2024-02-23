King Charles held an Audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, following a meeting of the Privy Council

King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has disclosed that he got emotional and has been 'reduced to tears' over response to his cancer diagnosis.



The monarch revealed this during his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following his cancer diagnosis.

The royal family shared the photo of the meeting on its official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, saying: “This afternoon, The King held an Audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, following a meeting of the Privy Council.”

According to the People magazine, during the meeting, King Charles told the Prime Minister, "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards. It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

They also talked about how the King's cancer news has put a spotlight on many vital cancer charities.

The monarch said, "I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years.”